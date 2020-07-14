Courtney Lee Corbett, a beloved mother, daughter, granddaughter, sister, and friend unexpectedly left this world, at 29, on July 3, 2020. Born in Sarasota, Fla., on July 25, 1990, to Craig and Lisa (Haynes) Corbett, Courtney grew up in North Port where she attended Glenallen Elementary and North Port Middle and High Schools.



Courtney, a beautiful woman, was a lover of art and music and deeply passionate about her faith. She was funny, outgoing, vivacious, and loved hanging out with her family and many friends. Courtney's passion for life knew no bounds, she was a free spirit, who lived life to the fullest. We will always remember her infectious smile, piercing blue eyes and stubborn but caring personality. Her presence in our lives will be sorely missed.



Courtney was preceded in death by her beloved grandmother and guardian angel Rose Haynes and grandfather James Corbett. She leaves behind her loving children Joel and Jaylee King; her mother Lisa Corbett; father Craig Corbett; brother Cody Corbett; sister Carrie Corbett; grandfather William Haynes; grandmother Marti Corbett; step father Chris Garland; nieces Ava Corbett and Bella Corbett; aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.



Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 17 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Farley Funeral Home, 5900 South Biscayne Drive, North Port, FL. Internment will immediately follow at Venice Memorial Gardens,1950 Center Road, Venice FL at 2 p.m.



