Curtis Love Dodson, 85, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away Sunday morning at The Laurels in Hazleton, where he had been a resident for the last month.



Born in Winchester, VA, March 21, 1934, he was the son of the late Luther and Matilda (Nickelson) Dodson. Prior to residing at The Laurels he resided in both Port Charlotte, FL and Ocean City, MD for the last twenty years. Prior to that, he resided in Orange, TX.



Curtis was a longtime member of the Moose Lodge, Elks and Eagles Clubs. He loved fishing and was passionate at pitching horseshoes.



Curtis was a retired Union Electrician for IBEW Local #26, Washington DC. He was a US Navy veteran of the Korean War, having served from 1951 to 1959.



He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by a son Keith Allen Dodson, who passed away April 21, 2008; four brothers Earl, Bobby, Lloyd, and Herman; and two sisters Edna Owens, and Anna Grubbs.



Surviving are four children Kevin Dodson and his wife Antoinette, Drums; Pamela Clark, Frackville; Karen Tucker and her husband Patrick, Frackville; and Hope Simon, Orange, TX; his long-time companion Mary Jane Maxwell, Ocean City, MD; a brother Donald "Dickie" Dodson, Winchester, VA; nine grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



A graveside service will be held at a future date in Arlington National Cemetery.



Memorial donations may be made to at . A graveside service will be held at a future date in Arlington National Cemetery.