Danny was one of our dearest and best friends. Nothing phony about him. We were so shocked at his sudden death although we know he had many health issues. You will be missed a lot Danny boy. Tim and I looked forward to seeing you from time to time and of course talking to you. Know you probably went straight to Heaven because you took such good care of your Mom and your brother, Charlie. We will truly always think kindly of you and wish you were here for just one more time. God Speed our dear friend, until we meet again. You were like family to us.



Sharon & Timothy Fradley

Friend