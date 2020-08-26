1/
Daniel Edward Kraus
Daniel Edward Kraus, 67, of Port Charlotte, Florida died Thursday, August 19, 2020 at home.

Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.

Published in Sun Newspapers on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
941-629-3141
August 25, 2020
Danny was one of our dearest and best friends. Nothing phony about him. We were so shocked at his sudden death although we know he had many health issues. You will be missed a lot Danny boy. Tim and I looked forward to seeing you from time to time and of course talking to you. Know you probably went straight to Heaven because you took such good care of your Mom and your brother, Charlie. We will truly always think kindly of you and wish you were here for just one more time. God Speed our dear friend, until we meet again. You were like family to us.
Sharon & Timothy Fradley
Friend
