DANIEL G WILSON
Daniel G. Wilson, 80, of Punta Gorda, FL passed away Monday May 20, 2019. He was born March 28, 1939 in Peru, Indiana. Dan worked many years in the service department with many auto dealerships in the Indianapolis, Indiana area. He moved to Florida in 1989 with his wife, Martha. While in Florida he delivered payroll for First Financial in Port Charlotte for many years. His true calling was cabinet making and he loved boating.
Dan is greatly missed by his wife of 50 years, Martha; daughters, Sweela (Larry) Bolinger and Janice (Barry) Whetsel both of Indianapolis, Ind.; grandchildren, Travis, Aurora, Zachery, Dustin, Forrest, Caleb and Clint; and eight great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Melissa Romer.
Celebration of Life will be held Friday 6:00PM June 21, 2019at the Harbour Heights Civic Assoc. 2530 Harbour Dr. Harbour Heights.
In lieu of flowers family requests donations to go to a .