Daniel Joseph Bowes was born on June 29, 1946 in Arlington, Massachusetts and currently of Englewood, Florida, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 11, 2019, surrounded by his family.



Daniel was a graduate of the inaugural class of Arlington Catholic High School ('64) and University of Massachusetts - Lowell ('68), where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree. Daniel worked as a music educator and later for technology industry giants IBM, Digital, HP, and CompuCom until his retirement in 2016. He was a pioneer in the Six Sigma quality standards program, becoming one of their first "black belts".



Daniel was a musician, accomplished percussionist, sailor, aviator, historian, but mostly a very proud parent and grandparent who reveled in his family's achievements. He enjoyed good music, flying a kite, a well-cut lawn, Fox News, stick shift fast cars, and never missed the opportunity to take family and friends for an ice cream with the "top down". His inspiration and guidance will truly be missed and his family traditions will continue to be honored.



He is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 51 years, Janine (Robitaille); Children, Daniel and wife, Andrea of Milton, Georgia, Bethany and husband, Joseph Calomo of Gloucester, Massachusetts, Nathaniel and wife, Brittany of Kalamazoo, Michigan, and Jeralyn and husband, Bryan Haber of Shelton, Connecticut; grandchildren, Kayla, Michael, Brayden, Ryan, Connor, Andrew, and Jocelyn; sister, Patricia and John Callahan; brother, Gerard and Donna. Daniel is preceded in death by father, James and mother, Abbie (McGurl); and brother, James, late husband of Carol.



A Memorial celebration of his life will be held at a later date.



Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory at www.englewoodfh.com Read More Listen to Obituary