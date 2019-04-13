Home

POWERED BY

Services
Englewood Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service
3070 South McCall Road
Englewood, FL 34224
(941) 475-9800
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Bowes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Joseph Bowes


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Daniel Joseph Bowes Obituary
Daniel Joseph Bowes was born on June 29, 1946 in Arlington, Massachusetts and currently of Englewood, Florida, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 11, 2019, surrounded by his family.

Daniel was a graduate of the inaugural class of Arlington Catholic High School ('64) and University of Massachusetts - Lowell ('68), where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree. Daniel worked as a music educator and later for technology industry giants IBM, Digital, HP, and CompuCom until his retirement in 2016. He was a pioneer in the Six Sigma quality standards program, becoming one of their first "black belts".

Daniel was a musician, accomplished percussionist, sailor, aviator, historian, but mostly a very proud parent and grandparent who reveled in his family's achievements. He enjoyed good music, flying a kite, a well-cut lawn, Fox News, stick shift fast cars, and never missed the opportunity to take family and friends for an ice cream with the "top down". His inspiration and guidance will truly be missed and his family traditions will continue to be honored.

He is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 51 years, Janine (Robitaille); Children, Daniel and wife, Andrea of Milton, Georgia, Bethany and husband, Joseph Calomo of Gloucester, Massachusetts, Nathaniel and wife, Brittany of Kalamazoo, Michigan, and Jeralyn and husband, Bryan Haber of Shelton, Connecticut; grandchildren, Kayla, Michael, Brayden, Ryan, Connor, Andrew, and Jocelyn; sister, Patricia and John Callahan; brother, Gerard and Donna. Daniel is preceded in death by father, James and mother, Abbie (McGurl); and brother, James, late husband of Carol.

A Memorial celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory at www.englewoodfh.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Englewood Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now