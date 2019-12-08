|
Daniel K Peckham, 41, of North Port, Florida passed away on November 23, 2019. He was born May 19, 1978 in Warwick, Rhode Island. Daniel was a business owner in the car sales industry. He was a giving man who loved his family more than life.
Survivors include his daughter, Faith Peckham, mother Gail Parent; sisters, Doreen Bouchard, Laura Stevens; brother, Harry Bilodeau, extended family Lee-Ann Alexander, Cameron Alexander and nine nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Daniel's life will be held December 15, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm at North Jetty in Nokomis, Florida