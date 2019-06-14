Home

Danny Gene Byrne

Danny Gene Byrne Obituary
Danny Gene Byrne - loved his family and tennis



Danny Gene Byrne of Venice, Florida passed away on Monday, June 10th 2019.

Dan was a distinguished sales leader in the telecommunications industry. He started his career with the phone company collecting money from phone booths and worked his way up to directing sales for the southeast for AT&T. Dan loved his family and celebrated every achievement no matter how small with genuine enthusiasm. An accomplished tennis player, Dan once received a compliment from Stan Smith who acknowledged Dan's one-handed backhand. Dan loved dogs and volunteered at the Humane Society. He loved his dog Bonnie.

Dan is survived by his wife and best friend Nancy Byrne, his brother Jan (and Ella) Byrne of Greenwood IN, his son Mark (and Stephanie) Byrne of Decatur GA, his daughter Kim (and Gary) Cawley of Roswell GA and five grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local Humane Society. https://secure.humanesociety.org/site/Donation2?df_id=24228&24228.donation=form1
