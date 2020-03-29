|
|
Daryl Lynn Sickafoose, 69, of Arcadia, Fla. died Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Bayfront Health-Punta Gorda.
Daryl was born March 4, 1951 in New Philadelphia, Ohio to the late Nilan and Vivian Sickafoose. Daryl moved to Florida in 2000 from Ohio.
He was a retired Electronic Technician for the Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War.
He is survived by his loving family, his wife of 29 years, Joyce P. Sickafoose of Arcadia; four sons, Richard Sickafoose of Arcadia, Shane Sickafoose of Canton, Ohio, Nathan Sickafoose of Canton, Ohio and J. Sickafoose, Fort Knox, Ky.;
daughter-in-law, Emma (Fiance- Jeremy Hurley) Hulme of Arcadia; two brothers, Alan (Jessica) Sickafoose of New Philadelphia, Ohio and Gary (Jayne) Sickafoose of Burton, Ohio; and 7 grandchildren.
Private memorial services were held May 24, 2020.
Memorial contributions in Daryl's memory may be made to or to the Mutilple Sclerosis Association of American www.mymssaa.org
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Punta Gorda Chapel.