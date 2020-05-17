Sue and Family,

I send my condolences and prayers for all of you. Dave was a one of a kind that gave his all to his faith, family, education and life itself.

I met Dave when he first arrived here from Binghamton where he was superintendent. I received glowing reviews from my sister who lived there. However, Dave was sooooo much more than she told me. Dave is the reason that GB Community Schools truly are "A Tradition of Excellence".

Dave wasted no time in upgrading our schools and never complained. He brought leadership, professionalism, encouragement, strategic planning, community awareness, respect, Superintendent's Advisory Council, increased volunteer involvement and much much more. Dave was a kind and caring soul and one I admired as a friend and mentor. Rest well Dave, we will meet again!







Barbara Smith

Friend