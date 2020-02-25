Home

Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
10:00 AM
North Port Community United Church of Christ
David Adrian DeRonde


1939 - 2020
David Adrian DeRonde Obituary
David Adrian DeRonde of North Port passed away surrounded by those who loved him on Feb. 22, 2020.

David was born on April 15, 1939 in Cincinnati, OH to Philip and Mabel (Havlin) DeRonde. He served his country proudly in the United States Army. He then went on to be a police officer for the City of Indian Hill in Ohio. He retired after a proud career of 32 years. David was a proud member of Mason Montgomery Lodge #94.

David is survived by his two loving daughters Laura DeRonde and Sarah (Robert) Miller. He also leaves behind his grandchildren Hannah Miller and Robbie Miller. David is predeceased by his beloved wife Martha M. DeRonde.

Services will be at North Port Community United Church of Christ on Feb. 26th, 2020 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to The Shield at https://www.theshieldohio.com/

Services under the care of Farley Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
