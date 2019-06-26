David Alan Frobose, 78, of Port Charlotte, Florida died Sunday June 23, 2019 at Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte.



David was born October 7, 1940 in Nutley, New Jersey to the late Frederick M. and Dorothy T. Frobose. He moved to Port Charlotte with his family 22 years ago from Long Island, New York. David was a computer technician, working in New York in the defense industry and retired from the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Charlotte County. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War Era and a member of Faith Life Church of Port Charlotte.



He is survived by his loving family, his wife of 54 years, Patricia Frobose of Port Charlotte; a daughter, Jennifer Bruno of Punta Gorda, FL; a son, Christopher Frobose of Port Charlotte; and 3 grandchildren, Boomer, Tyler and Dylan.



Visitation will be held Thursday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, June 27, 2019 at Roberson Funeral Home, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, Florida 33948 followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Interment with military honors by a U.S. Army Honor Guard will be held Monday 1:30 PM, July 1, 2019 at Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, Florida.



