David Anthony Power, 81, of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 at Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte, Florida. At his side through his final days was his former wife and best friend, Carmen M. (Mary-Day) Power.
David was born in Norwalk, CT, on April 16, 1938. He grew up with two major passions: his love for his Church, and his love for baseball. He was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church of Port Charlotte where he was a devoted communicant.
David was pre-deceased by his parents, John and Gertrude Power, as well as his sister Elaine. He is survived by his three daughters, Yvette, Suzanne, and Lizandra, and his former wife and best friend Carmen (Mary-Day) Power. He is also survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Brian and Kathryn Power, in Rhode Island, and his cousin Ellen D'Angelo of Waterbury, CT, and seven grandchildren.
At David's request, a private funeral and burial was held in Norwich, CT. Memorial services will be held Saturday 10:00 AM, August 31, 2019 at Roberson Funeral Home Chapel, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948.
