David Bian Flick Obituary
David Brian Flick 61 years old passed away Tuesday December 31st, 2019 from injuries sustained in a car accident. He was born September 25th, 1958 in San Antonio, Texas. He has lived in Port Charlotte since 1980.

David's true passion was his devotion to his family. He was loving, self-sacrificing, hardworking and his family was his priority.

David loved the beautiful weather and took advantage of it every chance he got. He loved boating, fishing, barbecues, and was always the life of the party.

He will be truly missed & will be remembered most for his infectious personality and positive mindset.

David is survived by his daughter Venissa Driggers, Son, David Flick, Son in Law Jesse Driggers, 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Please join us as we remember this beautiful soul.

Saturday, January 18th @ 3:00 pm United Methodist Church 21075 Quesada Ave. Port Charlotte, Florida 33952

In lieu of Flowers the family has established a Go Fund me account to help with funeral expenses https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-david-brian-flick
