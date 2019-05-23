David Breed Kennaugh-December 3, 1936-April 25, 2019



Raise a glass (preferably red wine) for David Kennaugh, a man of ultimate integrity, intelligence, sense of adventure, humor, and worldliness. A man of many talents; a sportsman (played a mean pickleball-a US over 70 champion), a musician (played trumpet through college), a bridge player and trivia master (you definitely wanted to be on his team). Dave could sail a sunfish or a catamaran, steer a motorboat or motor home and was a proud badesmither too. He was humble to his core, a supportive friend, cat lover and confidant to many (a secret was safe with him!). A great provider, a wonderful dad and grandpa. Married 58 years to his love and life partner, Nancy. He was a role model, patiently fishing or teaching someone to drive (a car or a golf ball). He couldn't eat meat, but often stood over a hot grill making his special ribs. He could pick up any instrument and sing most any song, dance the jitterbug or role play characters with conviction (even wearing panty hose and heels). He was always up for a project, knocking down walls, putting up French doors, decks and any number of DIY doll cribs or theatre sets. He approached life with enthusiasm and zeal. His glass was always half full, enjoying a beautiful sunset, a bike ride or a ride with the top down in his beloved porche!



If you are missing his smiling face as much as we are please visit https://www.forevermissed.com/david-kennaugh/and share your memories.



Lemon Bay Funeral Home has been selected for arrangements. Read More Listen to Obituary