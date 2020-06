David E. Wertman, age 70, of Englewood, Fla., passed away Tues., May 26. He was born to Lester and Marie Wertman in Lock Port, N.Y. David graduated from Buffalo state University with an undergraduate degree in Public Health and obtained his Masters in Public Health Administration from Bowling Green State University. He was a Health Administrator for multiple health departments throughout Ohio, N.J., N.Y., and Fla. David retired from the Community Health Center of North Port, Fla., Sarasota County.David volunteered his time and talents to many organizations; multiple nonprofit Board positions, migrant workers camps, Sarasota Circus Museum, and WSLR just to name a few. David was a programmer for WSLR Radio Station live streaming the "Celtic Dew" show that he broadcasted weekly reaching thousands of listeners in multiple countries as well as local fans.David was a wonderful loving husband, brother, uncle, father, Ggandfather, friend and colleague. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, coworkers, and countless others who have been touched through the programs that he supported through his professional career and the volunteer positions that he held helping others be seen, heard and served throughout his life.David is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Kathleen; siblings Richard (Kristen)Wertman Lock Port, N.Y., Mary (Don) Stoppa, Lock Port, N.Y., Sue (Thomas) Shufelt, Summerfield, Fla., William (Bonnie) Wertman, Lock Port, N.Y., Sharon (Robert) Sposito, Lock Port, N.Y., children Patrick (Jess) Wertman, Beaufort, S.C., Tim Pawlaczyk Troy, Ohio, Tracy (Andy) Gill Springboro, Ohio, Mark (Deb) Pawlaczyk, Toledo, Ohio; grandchildren Arron Wertman, Molly Pawlaczyk, Logan Pawlaczyk, Stephanie Gill, Emily Gill, Jacob Gill, Austin Pawlaczyk, Bryce Pawlaczyk, Jenna Pawlaczyk, and many nieces, nephews and friends.A private Memorial service will be held at a later date at ST Raphael's Catholic Church, Englewood, Fla. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice Center of Venice Florida. Friends may send condolences to the family at www.toalebrothers.com