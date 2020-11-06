David Earl Reynolds, Sr., 81, of Rotonda West, Fla., passed away on Oct. 24, 2020, at Tidewell Hospice House in Englewood, Fla.



He was born on Sept. 20, 1939, in Miami, Fla., to Charles and Lois Reynolds. He is survived by his loving wife Ann, daughter Lynn (Jeff), son David Jr. (Shannon) , son James (Jenn), and brother Don (Loni). He had seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Preceded in death by his sister Jackie and grandson Bailey.



He served proudly in the U.S. Air Force from 1958 to 1961 and returned to Miami with Ann and daughter Lynn from the U.K. He went on to work for the City of Miami Fire Department for 28 years as driver engineer.



David always had a helping hand for those in need. In later years he enjoyed riding his Honda Shadow motorcycle along with his pals. One of his greatest joys was his little Pomeranian, Buddy, who was always by his side for 15 years.



David will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store