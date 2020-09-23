David Greene, 93, of Bradenton, Fla., passed away on September 18, 2020. David was born in New York where he lived as a young child before moving to western Mass. Following high school, he served in the Army and spent time in Italy. When he left the army, David attended American International College and then pursued a master's degree from Boston University. David met and married his wife, Shirley. They lived in Boston before moving to Stow, Mass., where they raised their two children. David and Shirley happily retired to North Port, Fla. They enjoyed traveling all over the country including various tours and Elder hostels. They also took several trips to Europe and relished a good cruising adventure. David was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. David is survived by his wife of 63 years, Shirley Goldberg Greene, his two children, Robert Greene and his wife Linda, Leslie Morawski and her husband Mark, his two grandchildren, Michelle, Michael and his wife Theresa, and his two great-grandchildren Jayden and Jordan. David's easy going manner and love for his family will be greatly missed.



