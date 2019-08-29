Home

DAVID H. PATTISON

DAVID H. PATTISON Obituary
David H. Pattison "Digger", 84, passed away on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.

He was a 1953 graduate of Venice High School and a founding member of Venice Vagabonds. He graduated from Worsham College of Mortuary Science and served in the United States Army.

Being a Licensed Funeral Director, he owned and operated Pattison Funeral Homes in Hendry County, Fl. He was a member of Peace River Masonic Lodge and several other Masonic organizations. As an OLD TIMER, he enjoyed the history and people of Venice.

David is survived by his wife of 55 years, , Patty; son, David H."Howdy" Pattison (Wendy); daughter, Kathy Duyn (Roland); grandchildren, Kailyn, Aubrey and Nash Duyn, and other family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ida and C. Allen Pattison; and brother, Donald A. Pattison.

Per his wishes, there will be no services.

Donations may be made to: PHILANTHROPY DEPARTMENT

TIDEWELL HOSPICE

5955 RAND BLVD.

SARASOTA, FL. 34238

OR to a .
