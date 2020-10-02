1/1
David Joseph Cutter
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Joseph Cutter, 77, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sept. 21, 2020. He was born in Lockport, N.Y., to Raymond G. and Bertha T. (Suttel) Cutter on Nov. 6, 1942, graduated LSHS Class of 1961 and worked at Parson's Drug Company as an employee and then general manager in Wrights Corners, N.Y. He married Judith A. Johnston on April 4, 1964 in Lockport, N.Y. In 1978, he became the owner of Singer's Drugstore in Lockport, N.Y. In August of 1981, he and his family moved to North Port, Fla. and owned C & M Television and Electronics in North Port, Fla., until retirement in 1990. He was a member of Tuscarora Club and the Sunrise Optimist Club. After moving Dave was involved in Knights of Columbus, North Port Moose Lodge, North Port Elks, and the North Port V.F.W.

Dave was preceded in death by his wife, Judith A. (Johnston) Cutter; his parents Raymond G. and Bertha T. (Suttel) Cutter; his brother, Rev. James R. Cutter, O.S.F.S; his sister, Mary Ann (Cutter) Murphy; and two brother-in-laws, David Condren and Robert G. Johnston, Sr.

He is survived by his three daughters, Christine (James) Franken, Susan (Corey) Steinfath, and Julie (Casey) Steinfath; eight grandchildren,; seven great-grandchildren, a sister, Diane Condren of Lockport, N.Y.; long-time dear friend, Sheryl Post; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Oct. 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. at San Pedro Catholic Church in North Port, Fla. A Rosary Ceremony will take place at the funeral home at 2:30 p.m. Please contact Farley Funeral Home at (941)426-2880 or (941)488-2291 for streaming information. Burial will be held at Venice Memorial Gardens on Oct. 5, 2020 following the Funeral Mass. Memorial Donations may be directed to Tidewell Hospice and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Farley Funeral Home in North Port is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Newspapers on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Rosary
02:30 PM
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
San Pedro Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Burial
Venice Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
5900 South Biscayne Boulevard
North Port, FL 34287
(941) 426-2880
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved