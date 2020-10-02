David Joseph Cutter, 77, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sept. 21, 2020. He was born in Lockport, N.Y., to Raymond G. and Bertha T. (Suttel) Cutter on Nov. 6, 1942, graduated LSHS Class of 1961 and worked at Parson's Drug Company as an employee and then general manager in Wrights Corners, N.Y. He married Judith A. Johnston on April 4, 1964 in Lockport, N.Y. In 1978, he became the owner of Singer's Drugstore in Lockport, N.Y. In August of 1981, he and his family moved to North Port, Fla. and owned C & M Television and Electronics in North Port, Fla., until retirement in 1990. He was a member of Tuscarora Club and the Sunrise Optimist Club. After moving Dave was involved in Knights of Columbus, North Port Moose Lodge, North Port Elks, and the North Port V.F.W.
Dave was preceded in death by his wife, Judith A. (Johnston) Cutter; his parents Raymond G. and Bertha T. (Suttel) Cutter; his brother, Rev. James R. Cutter, O.S.F.S; his sister, Mary Ann (Cutter) Murphy; and two brother-in-laws, David Condren and Robert G. Johnston, Sr.
He is survived by his three daughters, Christine (James) Franken, Susan (Corey) Steinfath, and Julie (Casey) Steinfath; eight grandchildren,; seven great-grandchildren, a sister, Diane Condren of Lockport, N.Y.; long-time dear friend, Sheryl Post; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Oct. 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. at San Pedro Catholic Church in North Port, Fla. A Rosary Ceremony will take place at the funeral home at 2:30 p.m. Please contact Farley Funeral Home at (941)426-2880 or (941)488-2291 for streaming information. Burial will be held at Venice Memorial Gardens on Oct. 5, 2020 following the Funeral Mass. Memorial Donations may be directed to Tidewell Hospice and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Farley Funeral Home in North Port is in charge of arrangements.