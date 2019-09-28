|
David L. Hewitt 91 of Punta Gorda, Florid died on September 26, 2019 in Port Charlotte, Florida.
He was born on April 27, 1928 in Providence, Virginia to David Hewitt and Naomi Esther Moore. He came to this area from West Branch, Michigan in 1988. David was a supervisor for General Motors, retiring in 1976 after 32 years of service. He was a reserve Police Office for Waterford Township Police Department for many years and a veteran of the Korean War with the US Army.
Survivors include his son Eric (Roxanne) Hewitt of West Branch, Michigan; his brother, Bill Hewitt of Pontiac, Michigan; a sister, Charlene Shaw of Texas and his sister in-law, Marcie Hewitt of West Branch, Michigan; also 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Elaine and his son David.
Graveside services Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Sarasota National Cemetery with Military Honors. 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, Florida
Arrangements by Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home and cremation services. Port Charlotte Chapel.