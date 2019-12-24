|
David Leroy Stewart, 77, of Punta Gorda, Florida died Sunday, December 22, 2019 at home.
David was born March 3, 1942 in Brockton, Massachusetts to the late James and Doris Stewart. He was a retired sheet metal mechanic and member of Sheet Metal Union Local 17 in Massachusetts. He moved to Punta Gorda with his family thirty-one years ago from Canton, Massachusetts.
He is survived by his loving family, his wife of 56 1/2 years, Hazel G. Stewart of Punta Gorda; two daughters, Laura (Gary) Grosklos of Port Charlotte, Florida and Nicole Stewart of Sarasota, Florida; a son, Mark Stewart of Port Charlotte, Florida; and six grandchildren, Christopher, David, Alec, Melissa, Jessica and Jillian; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services celebrating David's life will be held Friday, 11:00 AM, December 27, 2019 at Roberson Funeral Home Chapel, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, Florida 33948. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service from 10 AM to 11 AM.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to , Memphis, Tennessee
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.