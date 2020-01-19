|
David Maurice Rokes, 84, of Hopewell Junction, New York, died on January 16, 2020. He previously lived in Port Charlotte, Florida and Montpelier, Vermont.
Born in Natick, Massachusetts on October 9, 1935, he was the son of late Maurice Allen and Katherine Eleanor (McClintock) Rokes. David was employed as a truck driver for Eastern Refractories, Inc. in Montpelier, Vermont for over 50 years.
He proudly served in the US Air Force and was a member of American Legion Post #110 in Port Charlotte, Florida. He enjoyed classic cars, as well as fishing, snowmobiling, hunting, and worldwide traveling. He also liked being an amateur radio operator.
David is survived by his son, Gerald N. Rokes and his wife Veronika of East Montpelier, Vermont; his grandson, Petty Officer 1st Class Kevin David Rokes of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii; his siblings, Charles Brian Rokes, Gretchen J. Scanlon, Carla M. Costanzo, and Linda S. Burnell; his nephew and niece, Mike Costanzo and Lizabeth Costanzo; and great-nephews, Charles and Christopher.
He will be buried at Dell Park Cemetery in Natick, Massachusetts.