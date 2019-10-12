Home

Ponger-Kays-Grady ARCADIA - Arcadia
50 N Hillsborough Ave
Arcadia, FL 34266
863-494-4101
David McClarence "Dave" Mathewson Sr.

David McClarence "Dave" Mathewson Sr. Obituary
David "Dave" McClarence Mathewson, Sr., age 87, of Arcadia, FL passed away Tuesday, October 9, 2019 in Arcadia. He was born September 17, 1932 in Medina, Ohio to the late Fred and Helen Mathewson. He moved to Arcadia while still in high school, graduating with the Desoto High School, Class of 1950. Dave met his future bride (Margie) in 1950 and were married in 1952. Dave was the owner and operator of Dave's Locksmith Company, Arcadia, for twenty years. He also owned and operated the Standard Oil Service station across from the Post Office in Arcadia. FL. Dave worked with the Florida Game Commission as a game warden for twenty years (1963-1983), reaching the rank of Lieutenant. He was a member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, in Port Charlotte, FL.

Survivors are his beloved wife of 67 years, Marjorie (Margie) Mathewson, Arcadia, FL, two sons, Dave (LeAnn) Mathewson, Jr., Rick Mathewson, and one daughter, Susan (Bruce) Newcomer. Two sisters, Deloris and Nellie. Dave has eight grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren. Dave is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Helen Mathewson, one son Stephan Mathewson who died in an auto accident in 1994, and five sisters. Janine, Marion, Jackie, and Shirley and a sister who passed away in infancy

Visitation will be conducted from 10:00am until 11:00am, Monday, October 14, 2019 from the chapel of Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral Home, 50 No. Hillsborough Avenue, Arcadia, FL. Funeral Services will follow at the chapel with Pastor Lee Huff officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at pongerkaysgrady.com

Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 50 No. Hillsborough Avenue, Arcadia, Florida.
