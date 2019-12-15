|
|
David Moorhead, 76, of Port Charlotte, Florida died on Dec. 2, 2019 after a brief illness. David was born on Feb 25, 1943 to David M and Dorothy Lynch Moorhead in Syracuse, New York. He attended the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry and had a career as a landscape architect. After retirement David worked at the Rescue Mission shelter in Syracuse. He had a genuine compassion for the homeless and continued working with them at the Jesus Loves You Ministry after he moved to Port Charlotte in 2012. David is survived by his brother Dan (Debbie), his wife of 54 yrs, Judy, and his three children Tracy Polio (Joe), Todd Moorhead (Denise) and Carrie Moorhead (soon to be wife of Phil Nelson). He was also the loving grandfather of Jocelyn, Adriana and Grace (Joe), and great grandfather to Kaylee, Braylon, and Eliana. Contributions to honor Dave can be sent to Jesus Loves You Ministries or Young Life Ministries. The family would like to thank the staff of Tidewell Hospice for their wonderful care and support.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.