|
|
David "Bucky" Polcik of Arcadia, Florida formerly of Montrose, Michigan passed away December 31, 2019 at the age of 79 with his faithful, loving soulmate Janis Osteen at his side. David was born May 4th, 1940 to the late Joe and Anna Polcik. David spent the majority of his life in Montrose, Michigan working for 28 years at General Motors by which he provided a comfortable home for his family.
After General Motors David started a successful Real Estate career in West Branch, Michigan and eventually retired to Florida.
David loved the outdoors and enjoyed spending hours in his garden, fishing with friends and camping with his family.
David is survived by his sons David(Becky) Polcik of West Dundee, Illinois, Ryan(Ann) Polcik of Cary, Illinois, son-in-law Norm Handyside of Montrose, Michigan and his loving sister Chloe Perisi. David is also survived by seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents David was preceded in death by his daughter Sue Handyside in 2014, son Tom Polcik in 2000 and his sister Joann Yeaster in 2019.
David was a member of the Arcadia, Florida Moose Lodge Chapter 1327 and enjoyed weekly fellowship with the other members of the lodge.
Moose Lodge Chapter 1327 is graciously hosting a memorial service for David on Sunday
January 12th at 10:30AM.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Moose Lodge in remembrance of David.