David Robertson


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David Robertson Obituary
David Robertson, 80, of Rotonda West peacefully passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice in Port Charlotte with his family by his side. He was a loving and devoted husband to Phyllis for 47 years and most kind and wonderful father to Cindy.

Born on March 24, 1939 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada to the late John and Frances (Aitken) Robertson, he had been a resident of Charlotte County for two years coming from Alburtis, Pennsylvania.

John was a communicant of Community Presbyterian Church.

Survivors include his wife of forty-seven years: Phyllis C. Robertson and a daughter: Cindy Robertson; younger brother: Peter; three grandchildren: Mackenzie, Spencer and Kathryn.

A Memorial service will be held at a later date.

Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Cremation has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com
