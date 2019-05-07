David Sturgeon went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 4, 2019.



David was born in Dromore, Northern Ireland on July 12,1931.



David accepted the Lord Jesus into his life as a teenager and had a great love and knowledge of the Bible. David Immigrated to the US in 1966 with his wife Doris and daughter Ruth. David worked for the Ulster Weaving Company in NYC for 13 years. The family moved to Florida in 1975. David owned The Bicycle Center of Port Charlotte for 28 years. He was an avid cyclist and was still cycling 12+ miles a day at age 85. David was a private pilot most of his life. Worshiped the Lord for many years at Fellowship Bible chapel Fort Myers.



David leaves behind daughters, Ruth (Dave) Perisho, Ann (Morris) Campbell; granddaughters, Rachael of Portland, Oregon and Esther of Quito, Ecuador. He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris in 2000.



A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m.on Wednesday, May 8 at Indian Springs Cemetery, Punta Gorda.



"In your presence there is fullness of joy" Psalm 16:11



