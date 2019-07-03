|
David W. Palmer, 67 of Gardens of Gulf Cove and Englewood died June 26, 2019. He was born on January 23, 1952 in West Springfield, MA to Milford and Shirley Palmer. David graduated from West Springfield High school and was a Veteran, serving in the U.S. Navy. He was an avid New England Patriot's fan and enjoyed all Sports. His best friend was his dog, Lucy, who was his world.
He is survived by his wife, Anna Palmer of Chicopee, MA; his pal, Mike; close neighbors and his paw park pals.
Lemon Bay Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Englewood is in charge of Cremation arrangements.