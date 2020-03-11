|
Deborah (Debi) Ann Provencher, 68, died at Tidewell Hospice of Englewood on Feb. 27, 2020, surrounded by the love of her family. She was the loving wife of Dennis Provencher, by whom she was predeceased in 2017.
Debi was born on July 29, 1951 to Earle and Janet Thwaites at Fort Lewis in Tacoma, Wash., where her father served in the U.S. Army. The young family relocated to Springfield, Ohio and it was there Debi resided until moving to Florida in the early 1980s. After graduating from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, she committed her professional career to education. Debi was a third grade teacher at Liberty Elementary in Port Charlotte until her retirement. She loved spending time on the water or at the beach, and she wished she had more patience with her golf game.
She leaves behind her brother, Randy Thwaites and wife Donna of Paris, Ky., their children Julia and Christopher, and three great-nieces and nephews. Debi is also survived by her stepmother Mary Jane Thwaites of Lakeland, stepson Korey Provencher of Los Angeles and she was predeceased by stepson Ryon Provencher of Washington, D.C. and Englewood.
In Debi's memory, donations can be made to The Ryon D. Provencher Memorial Fund - PO Box 284, Englewood, Florida 34295.