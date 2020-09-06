Deborah "Debbie" Lynn Miller, hailed as the "Miracle Girl from Moffit Cancer Center" by one of her many dedicated specialists, Dr. Daniel Sullivan was blessed with her wings on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. She courageously fought a 15-year battle with amyloidosis enduring stem cell transplants in 2005 and 2016 and daily dialysis treatments for the last four years.



Debbie was born in Gary, Indiana on May 14, 1952 and was the eldest daughter of Ralph and Janet Skomp of Hobart, Indiana and currently Arcadia, Florida. She graduated from Portage High School in 1970. And although she lived the majority of her life in Indiana, she also lived and traveled all over the country and to Europe. She had a competitive spirit and enjoyed her time playing softball, soccer, volleyball, corn hole and bowling with dear friends and family.



Debbie's "Florida family" finally convinced her to relocate and in 2001 she made the move and spent her remaining years surrounded by her parents, sisters, children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



Debbie was a dedicated mother to Dan Sutton of Rotonda West, Florida; Lora (Donnie Markle) Sutton of Navarre, Florida and Lisa (Matt Kiel) Facciuto of Lake Havasu City, Arizona. She was a proud grandmother to Drew Facciuto, Emily Markle, Alyssa Sutton, Danielle Sutton and great grandmother to Grayson and Anthony Facciuto. Debbie was also a "bonus mom" to Christopher and Jeffrey Miller and a "bonus grandmother" to Alexandria and Adrianna Kiel. Although her first "pet loves" were loppy-eared rabbits, which were house trained and frolicked outdoors on a leash, these last few years she became a dedicated "dog mom" to her loyal companion, Oliver, with whom her family will now share joint custody.



Debbie is also survived by her three sisters, who lovingly dubbed themselves the "twisted sisters", Kathie Howell of Englewood, Florida, Susan (Dwayne) Najar, of Rotonda West, Florida and Amy Trull of Englewood, Florida. Everyone who met them knew they had a fierce bond and were always up for an adventure...whether it be merely a road trip to visit family or a week of camping to enjoy their favorite music.



Debbie leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins for whom she planned countless baby and wedding showers, birthday and graduation parties. She will be thoughtfully remembered as "crafty Debbie". She was the creative talent of the family and we will celebrate every holiday treasuring her years of lovingly crafted decorations.



A small gathering with immediate family was held in Debbie's honor. We extend our deepest thanks to everyone who helped to lift Debbie's spirit throughout her illness including long-time friend Cherri Bonner of Sebastian, Florida, and her team at the Fresenius Kidney Care of Port Charlotte, Florida.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store