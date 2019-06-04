Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ponger-Kays-Grady ARCADIA - Arcadia
50 N Hillsborough Ave
Arcadia, FL 34266
863-494-4101
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ponger-Kays-Grady ARCADIA - Arcadia
50 N Hillsborough Ave
Arcadia, FL 34266
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Ponger-Kays-Grady ARCADIA - Arcadia
50 N Hillsborough Ave
Arcadia, FL 34266
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Marie Lee


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Deborah Marie Lee Obituary
Deborah Marie (Lowe) Lee, age 62 passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019 in Lakewood Ranch, FL surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 24, 1957 in Punta Gorda, FL to Virgil Lowe (deceased) and Elma Louise Driggers Lowe. She was a lifetime resident of Charlotte and DeSoto Counties. Debbie was of the Baptist faith.

Debbie was a very loving, kind, giving soul and will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. Debbie was a graduate of Charlotte High School, Class of 1975. She spent 29 years working for the Probate Division of the State of Florida. Debbie loved the outdoors, spending time with her husband in the woods, and had a huge passion for her horses. She enjoyed collecting old cast iron and paintings of rural Florida scenes.

She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years Glenn E. Lee of Arcadia, FL, her mother Elma "Louise" Lowe of Arcadia, FL; two sisters Verna M. (Gary) Smith of Old Town, FL and Velma Brown of Arcadia, FL. She was preceded in death by her son Jason Lee, father Virgil Lowe, sister Emily Boatwright and brothers Frank Lowe and Allen Lowe.

A visitation of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at the chapel of Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral Homes, 50 N. Hillsborough Ave., Arcadia.

Funeral Services will be on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 10:00am at the chapel. Burial will follow at Indian Springs Cemetery, Punta Gorda, FL

Online condolences can be made at pongerkaysgrady.com

Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral & Cremation Services have been entrusted with the arrangements
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now