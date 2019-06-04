Deborah Marie (Lowe) Lee, age 62 passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019 in Lakewood Ranch, FL surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 24, 1957 in Punta Gorda, FL to Virgil Lowe (deceased) and Elma Louise Driggers Lowe. She was a lifetime resident of Charlotte and DeSoto Counties. Debbie was of the Baptist faith.



Debbie was a very loving, kind, giving soul and will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. Debbie was a graduate of Charlotte High School, Class of 1975. She spent 29 years working for the Probate Division of the State of Florida. Debbie loved the outdoors, spending time with her husband in the woods, and had a huge passion for her horses. She enjoyed collecting old cast iron and paintings of rural Florida scenes.



She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years Glenn E. Lee of Arcadia, FL, her mother Elma "Louise" Lowe of Arcadia, FL; two sisters Verna M. (Gary) Smith of Old Town, FL and Velma Brown of Arcadia, FL. She was preceded in death by her son Jason Lee, father Virgil Lowe, sister Emily Boatwright and brothers Frank Lowe and Allen Lowe.



A visitation of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at the chapel of Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral Homes, 50 N. Hillsborough Ave., Arcadia.



Funeral Services will be on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 10:00am at the chapel. Burial will follow at Indian Springs Cemetery, Punta Gorda, FL



