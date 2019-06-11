Debra Galford Wheeler, 61, of Punta Gorda, FL passed away Thursday June 6th, following an unfortunate heart operation. Born to Raymond and Wyvetta (Harris) Galford, she graduated from High School in Barberton, OH which she would call home for the first 54 years of her life. Upon graduation she obtained her degree from Ohio State University and embarked on a very successful career as an occupational therapist.



She married Wayne Wheeler in 1985, with whom she had three sons, Gregory, Matthew and David, her three proudest accomplishments. Other achievements, of which she was particularly proud include her tenure as president of the Ohio chapter of the American Occupational Therapy Association, her Real Estate Broker's license, and her presidency of the Akron-area Women's Council of Realtors.



Debbie was preceded in death by her parents and sister Carol Hunt. She was survived by all three sons, and her niece Kelly (Hunt) Sayre. She also left behind many friends and family who were very important to her including her cousins Mary Warley, Sandy Taylor and Goldie Foore as well as their families.



In accordance with Debbie's wishes, there will not be a showing, but rather an open house at the home she worked so hard to beautify, and which she kept open for any who needed it, Wednesday June 12th from 4-7 PM. 2501 Celebes Ct Punta Gorda, FL 33983. She had always hoped that people would dress gaudy and colorful for such an occasion, and tell their favorite story of her. It was her desire that memorials be made to the Salvation Army, where she enjoyed getting all her gaudy jewelry, in lieu of flowers, or food. Read More Listen to Obituary