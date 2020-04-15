Home

Delmar Ligon Morris

Delmar Ligon Morris Obituary
Delmar Ligon Morris, 53, of Port Charlotte, Fla. died Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

Delmar was born July 15, 1966 to Fred and Mona Morris in Punta Gorda, Fla.

He moved back to Charlotte County in 2017. Delmar was a forklift operator for PGT of Venice, Fla.

He is survived by a daughter Janice Young of Jacksonville, Fla.; a son, Josh Young of

Hollywood Calif.; a sister, Patty Cornell of Orlando, Fla.;

two brothers, Jim Morris of Clarksville, Tenn. and Fred Morris, II, of Liberty, N.C.;

his mother, Mona B. Morris of Clarksville, Tenn.; 6 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Fred H. Morris who died 1978.

Memorial services will held at a later date by the family.

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the

family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte

Chapel.
