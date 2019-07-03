|
|
Denise R. Milot, 87, of Port Charlotte, Florida, formerly of North Port, Florida died Friday,
June 28, 2019 at Harbour Health Center in Port Charlotte.
Denise was born February 17, 1932 in Canada to the late Holdor Therrien and Marie-Ange Joyal. She was a dressmaker and designer, and moved to Florida in 1995 from North Smithfield, Rhode Island. She was a member of San Pedro Catholic Church of North Port.
She is survived by her loving family in Canada; two sisters, Jacqueline Therrien and Therese Therrien Vincent; a brother, Raymond Therrien; and 7 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur A. Milot and two sisters, Aline Therrien Perreault and Carmen Therrien, as well as a brother, Jules Therrien.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday 10:00 AM, July 8, 2019 at San Pedro Catholic
Church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port, FL 34287. Entombment will follow at Restlawn
Memorial Gardens, Port Charlotte, Florida.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel