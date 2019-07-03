Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
941-629-3141
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
San Pedro Catholic Church
14380 Tamiami Trail
North Port, FL
Resources
More Obituaries for Denise Milot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denise R. Milot


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Denise R. Milot Obituary
Denise R. Milot, 87, of Port Charlotte, Florida, formerly of North Port, Florida died Friday,

June 28, 2019 at Harbour Health Center in Port Charlotte.

Denise was born February 17, 1932 in Canada to the late Holdor Therrien and Marie-Ange Joyal. She was a dressmaker and designer, and moved to Florida in 1995 from North Smithfield, Rhode Island. She was a member of San Pedro Catholic Church of North Port.

She is survived by her loving family in Canada; two sisters, Jacqueline Therrien and Therese Therrien Vincent; a brother, Raymond Therrien; and 7 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur A. Milot and two sisters, Aline Therrien Perreault and Carmen Therrien, as well as a brother, Jules Therrien.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday 10:00 AM, July 8, 2019 at San Pedro Catholic

Church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port, FL 34287. Entombment will follow at Restlawn

Memorial Gardens, Port Charlotte, Florida.

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now