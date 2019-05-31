Dennis E. Stokes, 67, of Port Charlotte, FL passed away Saturday May 25, 2019. He was born 1952 in Winter Haven, FL coming to Charlotte County in 1972 from Auburndale, FL Dennis worked for the telephone company for 27 years, retiring as a supervisor for Sprint. A loving and caring father who coached several years in both Little League and Babe Ruth Baseball. Dennis shared his love for fishing with his entire family as well as close friends. His most prized catch being that of his 38 pound snook. He had a way of working magic on the grill, winning a Rib Cook off held with some amazing friends.



Dennis is greatly missed by his wife, Dianne, they have been together forty seven years; son Denny (Angie) Stokes of Vero Beach, FL; sisters, Judy (Jim) White of Virginia and Brenda (Darell) Jernigan of Auburndale; grandchildren Lindsey and Preston Stokes; many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Derek and parents, Ervin and Genera Stokes.



A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



Arrangements are with National Cremation Society of Port Charlotte, FL