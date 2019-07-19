Dennis King, 94, of Arcadia, Florida and former resident of Port Charlotte, Florida died Sunday, July 14, 2019 at his home.



Dennis was born January 18, 1925 in London, England and immigrated to the United States



from there in 1957. He is veteran of World War II, serving in the Royal Air Force. He moved to Port Charlotte with his family in 1977 from Lanham, Maryland. Dennis was a retired printing compositor for the U.S. Government. He was a member of the Loyal Order of Elks Lodge #2153.



He is survived by his loving family, his wife of 63 years, Rose H. King of Arcadia; a daughter, Denise M Hanson of Arcadia; a son, Barry R. King of North Port, FL; six grandchildren and 1 great grandson.



Memorial services and inurnment will be held Monday July 22nd at 11AM at Rest Lawn Memorial Gardens, 1380 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33952. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Inc., 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota FL 34238 or www.tidewellhospice.org



Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.



Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.