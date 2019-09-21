|
Dennis McDougald, Sr. "Mac," 74, of Pt. Charlotte, Florida, formerly of Elk Grove Village and Wheeling, Illinois, died on Tuesday, Aug 27, 2019.
Dennis born in Chicago, Illinois on Aug 27, 1945 to Ross and Sadie (Galorath) McDougald.
Graduated from Lane Technical H.S. He was an accomplished leader in the grocery business, achieving district & general manager positions. In one of his assignments, he was the guy sent to a store to improve its profitability. He worked at National Tea, A&P, Osco Drug and Walmart. Dennis loved to joke around and have fun.
Married to Nancy (Nunzia Cipriani) McDougald. He had three sons with his 1st spouse, Kathryn (Kania) McDougald: Dennis (Lora) McDougald, Jr., Donald (Linda Schwerzler) and Shawn (Patricia) McDougald. He was a stepfather to Nancy's son, Mark Nieses. He is survived by grandchildren, Shannon & Kyle, Kendal, Shelby & Andrea, his brother, Lawrence M (Guadalupe) McDougald, several nieces & nephews. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ronald (Camille) McDougald.
Funeral Service: Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Condolences: 10:00 a.m. followed by Catholic Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Emily Church, 1400 E. Central Rd., Mt. Prospect, IL. Interment at 11:30 a.m., All Saints Cemetery, 700 N. River Rd., DesPlaines, IL- - -No flowers, please.