|
|
Dennis Thoreson, SR., 72, of Port Charlotte, passed away on Friday, Sept 20, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Survived by sons, Dennis Jr. (Sonia); Troy (Maria), Tim (Lisa) and William; grandchildren, Ciarah, Karissa and Dennis; sister, Debbie Bares; and significant other, Dixie Bower. Preceded in death by parents, Edmund and Dorothy; and sister, Patricia.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. with visitation one hour prior on Sun, Oct. 6 at Banquets of Minnesota, 6310 Highway 65 NE, Fridley, MN 55432.
Miller Funeral Home 763-571-1300
millerfuneralfridley.com