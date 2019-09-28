Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Banquets of Minnesota
6310 Highway 65 NE
Fridley, MN
View Map
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Banquets of Minnesota
6310 Highway 65 NE
Fridley, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Thoreson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Thoreson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis Thoreson Obituary
Dennis Thoreson, SR., 72, of Port Charlotte, passed away on Friday, Sept 20, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Survived by sons, Dennis Jr. (Sonia); Troy (Maria), Tim (Lisa) and William; grandchildren, Ciarah, Karissa and Dennis; sister, Debbie Bares; and significant other, Dixie Bower. Preceded in death by parents, Edmund and Dorothy; and sister, Patricia.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. with visitation one hour prior on Sun, Oct. 6 at Banquets of Minnesota, 6310 Highway 65 NE, Fridley, MN 55432.

Miller Funeral Home 763-571-1300

millerfuneralfridley.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.