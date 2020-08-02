1/1
Derrill Dean Scott
Derrill Dean Scott, 94 years young, passed away suddenly on July 15, 2020, at his residence in Port Charlotte, Fla. Derrill, known to his children as Pop and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren as Bub, was born in Yakima, Wash., to Franklin and Elma Scott on May 28th, 1926. He dropped out of school at the age of 16 to join the US Navy to fight in WWII. After leaving the Navy, he went to Washington D.C. where he met his loving wife, Barbara Jean (Harwell), (deceased 2003) and was married 57 years. Derrill worked for Macke Vending Co. until 1973 when he and his wife moved to Port Charlotte, Fla., Derrill then worked for the City of Punta Gorda until 1990. He also was a crossing guard for several years for the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office. Derrill enjoyed walking the mall everyday, working in his yard, traveling and most of all playing the slot machines. Derrill is survived by his three children, Derrill (Bill) and (wife) Joyce Scott, Ronald (Rocky) and (Jean) Scott and Linda (Tootie), and (Robert) Estrada. Derrill had three grandchildren, Kevin D. Estrada, Sheryll L. Estrada, Lyndsey Scott Holmes and four great -grandchildren, Kylee Estrada, Ethan Estrada (deceased), Sawyer Holmes and Hayden Holmes. Derrill was survived by many nieces, nephews and their spouses who adored him. He was predeceased by his brothers, Larry, Bob and Leslie Scott

There will not be any services at this time due to Covid 19 virus but there will be a celebration of life when the time is right. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to any Veterans Organization of your choice.

Published in Englewood Sun on Aug. 2, 2020.
