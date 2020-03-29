|
Diana A. Remillard, 73, of Punta Gorda, Fla. died March 18, 2020 at Fawcett Memorial Hospital, Port Charlotte, Fla.
Diana was born March 22, 1946 in New Bern, N.C. to the late James and Mildred Ashburn. She moved to Punta Gorda with her family in 1974 from Homestead, Fla. Diana retired from banking after a 35 year career where she worked her way up from teller to regional vice president. She sat on the boards of several companies during that period. She was also the first woman president of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce when she took office in 1985. She was the Chairman of the Charlotte County Economic Development Council. She was also a member of the Deep Creek Community Church in Punta Gorda, Fla.
She is survived by her loving family, her husband of 55years, Eugene "Gene" J. Remillard of Punta Gorda; two daughters, Celeste Kenny-Carter and her husband, Gary W. Carter, Jr. of Punta Gorda and Christina Denton and her husband Doug of Fuquay-Varina, N.C.; 4 grandchildren, Lauren (Walter) Thomas, Jonathon Kenny, Kyle Kenny, Dakota Carter, Brady Denton and Nikki Denton; 3 great-grandchildren, Paxton, Roman and Harplyn Thomas, her sister Lurleen Tiseo, and her brother Edward Ashburn. She was a dear and loyal friend to many people throughout her life. She never hesitated to reach out to anyone who she knew was in need. She will be missed terribly by all who knew her.
A Celebration of Life service for Diana will be held later at a location to be announced.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to: Deep Creek Community Church at 1500 Cooper Street, Punta Gorda, FL 33950
