Diane F. Oldmixon, age 91, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away June 10, 2020. She was born February 7, 1929, in New York City, N.Y., to Christine Leriche and Fernand Blampain. At the age of 12, Diane heroically helped the French Underground against the Germans in WWII. Later in life, her generosity continued, as she volunteered for the Peace River Wildlife, Fawcett Hospital, and was a Probation Officer in New Jersey. She was a beautiful person, both inside and out. Diane loved spending time with her family. She also loved to get dressed up and have dinner with her Southport Friends: Judy, Mary Jane, Bobbie, Lily and Pat. After dinner, Diane could always be found walking her beloved dog, Teddy. She was an avid Mahjong Player and loved gardening, traveling, attending church and going to plays. Diane was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Edward Samsel, and Andrew G. Oldmixon; and her daughter, Judi Viola. Diane will be greatly missed by her sons, Robert (Cathy) Samsel, Steve (Donna) Samsel, John (Luz) Samsel, and James Samsel; grandchildren, Michael Viola, Diane Viola, Lauren O'Byrne, Erik Samsel, Melissa Sexton, Thomas Samsel, Katrina Samsel, Michelle Samsel, and Michael Samsel; great grandchildren, Carter O'Byrne, Julia Viola, Eva Viola, Jude Viola, Kaylah Samsel, Mia Samsel, Adeline Sexton, and Tanner Sexton. A Funeral Mass for Diane will take place on Wednesday June 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church; 21505 Augusta Ave, Port Charlotte, FL 33952. Visitation and fellowship will follow from 12:30-3:30 p.m. at Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home; 635 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, FL 33950.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store