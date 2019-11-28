|
|
Diane L. Simpson-Jones, 62, of Punta Gorda, Florida went to be with our Lord on November 24, 2019. She was born August 6, 1957 in Northport, Alabama. She was an outdoor girl who loved fishing and hunting. From the age of 12-20, she competed in the All-Girls Rodeo throughout Florida. Gardening was also her passion. For 30 years, she was a property appraiser for Charlotte County.
Words will not wipe away our tears and hugs may not ease all of our pain. But, hold on to your memories of her because forever, they will remain. We will all benefit from knowing her strength and beauty in life. May she rest peacefully in the arms of Jesus.
She is survived by her husband, Frankie Jones, her mother, Anne Brown Simpson, her brother, Randy (Toni) Simpson, daughter, Jody Litton and Aunt Deborah Poloson. Diane will be missed by her step-children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends and colleagues. She is preceded in death by her father, Osco Simpson and grandmother, Ruby McGee.
The family will receive friends from 10:00am till 11:00am, Saturday November 30, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church of Punta Gorda, 507 W. Marion Ave, Punta Gorda, Florida 33950. The Funeral Service will follow at 11:00am at the church with the Rev Mike Loomis officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to Missions at the First United Methodist Church of Punta Gorda. Please visit kays-ponger.com to leave the family your thoughts, memories and condolences on the online guestbook.