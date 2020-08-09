1/1
Diane S. Kuras
Diane S. Kuras, 82, of Lake Suzy, Fla., died peacefully, surrounded by family, on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Hope Hospice House in Cape Coral, Fla.

Diane was born June 20, 1938, in Paris, Lamar County, Texas to the late Roger and Evelyn Jane (nee: Rush) Skidmore. She moved to Charlotte County in 1978 from Orange Park, Fla. She was a retired administrative secretary at St. Joseph Hospital in Port Charlotte which is now Bayfront Health - Port Charlotte.

Diane was a proud 25-year member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) Charlotte Bay Chapter where she served as Chapter Librarian, Registrar. Recording Secretary, Treasurer, and Editor of the Newsletter. Diane served as Secretary, Membership Chairman, and Publicity Chairman as a member of the Charlotte County Genealogical Society. As a member of the Officers' Wives Club, NAS Jax Naval Base, she served as President, and was runner up for an Eve Community Service Award. Other meaningful memberships were her 40 years in Beta Sigma Phi Sorority in Port Charlotte where she achieved Master Level; FGWC/FFWC Punta Gorda Woman's Club, Inc.; and Kentucky Colonels where she served on the General's Staff at National Headquarters. Additionally, Diane was a Life Auxiliary Member of both Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) and Disabled American Veterans (DAV). Diane was also a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Port Charlotte.

Diane was also formerly involved in a variety of volunteer work. In Port Charlotte, she served on the original Douglas T. Jacobson Veterans' Nursing Home Board of Directors, Residents' Fund and was the Founding Secretary. She served as a Docent at the A.C. Freeman House in Punta Gorda; and in Orange Park, she volunteered at Orange Park Hospital. Diane also volunteered as a Girl Scout leader for several years in Richardson, Texas.

Diane is survived by her two loving daughters, Linda and Laura Kuras both of Cape Coral, Fla.; two grandsons, Anthony Hines & Patrick Kuras, and wife Patty; three great grandchildren, Paxton, Juliette & Brooks Kuras; along with cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Cmdr. Anthony T. Kuras, US Navy, Retired and former Charlotte County Veterans Service Officer.

Memorial services will be held Thursday, 11 a.m., August 13, 2020, at Roberson Funeral Home Chapel, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948. A private family committal service and interment will follow at 2:30 p.m., Aug. 13, 2020, at Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations made in Diane's memory to Hope Hospice, 9470 HealthPark Circle, Fort Myers, FL, 33908, or online.

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.

Published in Englewood Sun on Aug. 9, 2020.
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
941-629-3141
