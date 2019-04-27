Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
215 Mary Street
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
941-639-7500
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
215 Mary Street
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
4:00 PM
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
215 Mary Street
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dianne Velde
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dianne M. Velde


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dianne M. Velde Obituary
Dianne M. Velde, 78, of Punta Gorda, Florida died Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Adventhealth-Tampa Hospital, Tampa, Florida.

Dianne was born January 3, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Joseph and Lorraine Mancuso.

She moved to Punta Gorda in 1984 from Crystal Lake, Illinois. She was a retired National Sales Director for May-Kay Cosmetics. She was a member and former Secretary of the Charlotte County Republican Club and a member of the Peace River Federated Republican Women's Forum.

She is survived by her loving family, a son, Roderick J. (Angie)Velde of Tampa, FL; step-children, Rick and Marcia; Dianne was preceded in death by her husband Roderick Velde who died in 1996.

A visitation will be held for family and friends will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 at

Roberson Funeral Home Chapel, 215 Mary Street, Punta Gorda, Florida from 2:00 PM to

4:00 PM followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 4:00 PM.

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Punta Gorda Chapel.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now