Dianne M. Velde, 78, of Punta Gorda, Florida died Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Adventhealth-Tampa Hospital, Tampa, Florida.
Dianne was born January 3, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Joseph and Lorraine Mancuso.
She moved to Punta Gorda in 1984 from Crystal Lake, Illinois. She was a retired National Sales Director for May-Kay Cosmetics. She was a member and former Secretary of the Charlotte County Republican Club and a member of the Peace River Federated Republican Women's Forum.
She is survived by her loving family, a son, Roderick J. (Angie)Velde of Tampa, FL; step-children, Rick and Marcia; Dianne was preceded in death by her husband Roderick Velde who died in 1996.
A visitation will be held for family and friends will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 at
Roberson Funeral Home Chapel, 215 Mary Street, Punta Gorda, Florida from 2:00 PM to
4:00 PM followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 4:00 PM.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Punta Gorda Chapel.