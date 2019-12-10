Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dianne Root-Stephens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dianne Root-Stephens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dianne Root-Stephens Obituary
Beloved Mother, Grammy, Sister and Friend, Dianne Root-Stephens, who never said an unkind word about anyone, was promoted to Guardian Angel and went to be with Jesus on December 5, 2019.

Dianne influenced everyone she touched in a positive, yet humble way. She was very gracious and kind with a splash of spunk, always giving out the best hugs! She was best known as Englewood's "Grammy" and mentored students through the Big Brother Big Sister program and took great pride in creating meaningful connections. She shared her love of music at senior centers and was a volunteer at Vineland Elementary for several years helping in any way she could. Dianne was fiercely loyal to her family, extended family and friends and never ever met a stranger! She had a love and passion for baking cakes, writing, painting, sewing, gardening, singing, her two kitties and attending as many activities and events for all her grandchildren as she could!

She is survived by her four loving sons Donnie (Dawn) Stephens of Englewood, Florida; Charlie (Tammi) Stephens of North Port, Florida; Bobby (Ali) Stephens of North Port, Florida; Freddy Stephens of Englewood, Florida and sister, Debbie Mattle from Geneseo, NY; and her absolute joys in life - her grandchildren. Haley Stephens, Juliannah Stephens, Charles Stephens, Adrianna Stephens, Spencer Stephens, Isabelle Stephens, Wyatt Dove & Andrew Dove along with the many family members whose love she cherished and thought the world of.

Celebration of Life will be held at Manasota Beach on Sunday, December 22 at 3:30 p.m. In honor of Dianne and in the spirit of giving, please bring an unwrapped toy for a child to be donated to a local charity for Christmas. Don't forget to wear your crazy socks & brightest colors!

Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dianne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -