Beloved Mother, Grammy, Sister and Friend, Dianne Root-Stephens, who never said an unkind word about anyone, was promoted to Guardian Angel and went to be with Jesus on December 5, 2019.
Dianne influenced everyone she touched in a positive, yet humble way. She was very gracious and kind with a splash of spunk, always giving out the best hugs! She was best known as Englewood's "Grammy" and mentored students through the Big Brother Big Sister program and took great pride in creating meaningful connections. She shared her love of music at senior centers and was a volunteer at Vineland Elementary for several years helping in any way she could. Dianne was fiercely loyal to her family, extended family and friends and never ever met a stranger! She had a love and passion for baking cakes, writing, painting, sewing, gardening, singing, her two kitties and attending as many activities and events for all her grandchildren as she could!
She is survived by her four loving sons Donnie (Dawn) Stephens of Englewood, Florida; Charlie (Tammi) Stephens of North Port, Florida; Bobby (Ali) Stephens of North Port, Florida; Freddy Stephens of Englewood, Florida and sister, Debbie Mattle from Geneseo, NY; and her absolute joys in life - her grandchildren. Haley Stephens, Juliannah Stephens, Charles Stephens, Adrianna Stephens, Spencer Stephens, Isabelle Stephens, Wyatt Dove & Andrew Dove along with the many family members whose love she cherished and thought the world of.
Celebration of Life will be held at Manasota Beach on Sunday, December 22 at 3:30 p.m. In honor of Dianne and in the spirit of giving, please bring an unwrapped toy for a child to be donated to a local charity for Christmas. Don't forget to wear your crazy socks & brightest colors!
Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home.