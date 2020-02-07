|
DIDICK, THERESA M. of Fla. formerly of Norwood, Mass. passed away on Feb. 4, 2020 at the age of 70. Theresa was a longtime volunteer at Women's Prisons in Florida.
Beloved wife of the late Joseph Didick. Loving sister of Rosemary Riley of Norwood, Patty O'Brien of Gloucester, Kate Doyle of Ga., Suzanne Ryan of Pembroke, Dennis O'Brien of Franklin, Bernadette O'Brien of Plymouth and the late Geraldine Higgins and William J. O'Brien Jr. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
At the request of the family all services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to Old Colony Hospice 321 Manley St. West Bridgewater, MA 02379.
