Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Larsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores J. (Dee) Larsen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores J. (Dee) Larsen Obituary
Dolores (Dee) J Larsen, age 87, of Venice, Florida, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. She was born on January 2, 1932, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, to Leola and Billy King Dowell. Dee spent 42 years as a Hair Stylist. Upon retiring from Hairstyling, Dee spent 18 years providing care for little ones in the Nursery for Bay Point Church (Venice Nokomis United Methodist Church). Additionally, she provided care for people needing assistance. At age 82, Dee retired for the second time. However, Dee continued to drive others to Doctors appointments and stores until she became 87.

Dee was married from 1949 until 1966. Dee had 4 children, Steven, Linda, Jean and Kim. Her son, Steven, predeceased her. She had one brother, Bill, who predeceased her. GG adored and enjoyed and is survived by her 12 Grandchildren, her 21 Great Grandchildren and her 9 Great-Great Grandchildren.

SHE LOVED, She Was Loved, and she will be missed - but Always, Always in our hearts.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -