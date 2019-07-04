Dominic C. Cardenas, age 24, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2019. Born on June 28, 1994 in El Paso, Texas, Dominic lived his life serving and loving others. Anyone that knew him loved him for his caring heart and humorous nature.



Dominic is survived by his loving fiancee Meagan Bonesteel. Dominic and Meagan were blessed with an amazing relationship from day one. Dominic is also survived by his mother Vickie Hickox of Brunswick, Georgia and Steve and Donna Cardenas, his father and mother of Punta Gorda Florida.



Dominic's other surviving siblings include Steven (Mei) Cardenas, Laticia Cardenas, Michael Cardenas and Sean Gill. His nephews, Aiden Cardenas, Jordan Cardenas, Gabriel Cardenas and Elijah Cardenas. As well as his cherished grandparents Calixto & Socorra Cardenas, Diane Gill and Myrtice & Landell Hickox and many other Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.



Dominic ran cross country, did track and field, and wrestled for Charlotte High School- Go Tarpons! He graduated in 2013 and continued his education by pursuing a degree in Finance at Florida Gulf Coast University where he met the love of his life Meagan. He quickly joined the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity and strove to work hard and follow his passion.



Dominic worked at many local businesses including Donato's Italian Restaurant in Port Charlotte, Laishley Crab House in Punta Gorda, 2 Meatballs in the Kitchen in Fort Myers and found a sweet spot at Driftwood Garden Center in Naples surrounded by plants and nature.



Dominic loved going to the Smoke House Restaurant in Punta Gorda for his favorite meal: Breakfast and satisfying his sweet tooth with mint chocolate chip ice cream from Harborwalk Scoops & Bites in Punta Gorda. He treasured each and every moment spent with family and friends and welcomed any traveling adventure with open arms. He captured some of his fondest memories in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Dominic enjoyed being a stay at home dad to their 4 year old mutt, Bean and he truly adored relaxing at home with his loved ones. Those were the things that brought out that killer smile we all loved!!



A memorial fund has been set up in his honor at www.charlottecf.org/dominic-cardenas-memorial-scholarship-fund/. Donated funds will go towards athletes at Charlotte High School for use in furthering their education.



The family of Dominic Cardenas invites you to his Celebration of Life on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at First Alliance Church 20444 Midway Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 at 2 pm. Reception to follow.



To express condolences to the family, please visit www.Ltaylorfuneral.com and sign the online guestbook.