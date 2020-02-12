|
|
Retired DEA Supervisory Special Agent Don Clements, 84, died from kidney failure at 4:00 AM on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Punta Gorda, Florida. Don was born on May 21, 1935. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War who began his law enforcement career as a state trooper in South Dakota and served as a U.S. Border Patrol Agent and as a Special Agent for the U.S. Customs Agency. He held several investigative and supervisory positions within DEA, including as the Country Attache at San Jose, Costa Rica. Subsequent to his retirement from the DEA, he served as Deputy Chief of Enforcement for the Nevada state Gaming Control Board. Don was an avid reader and golfer. He retired at Burnt Store Lakes in Punta Gorda where he was a member of the Burnt Store Golf and Activity Club. Don is predeceased by his wife, Britt, and is survived by his son, Kelly Clements, a former Marine, grandchildren, Kelley Penney, Dane Clements, Devin Clements, and Samantha Clements, great-granddaughter Emmeline Penney, and his long- time companion Margaret Hiestand. Pursuant to Don's wishes, there will be no services. He will be cremated, and his and Britt's ashes will be scattered over the Pacific Ocean, off San Diego. Condolences can be sent to Kelly, by phone or text, at (520) 820-3717, or by email at [email protected], or by mail to:
Mr. Kelly Clements 9225 East Tanque Verde Rd #17-201 Tucson, AZ 85749
