Dona Lee Ryan slipped silently into God's embrace while holding her loving husband's hand at 6:57 p.m. on Sept. 19, 2020.



She was survived by son Destry Maynard and daughter Tenille Mead and her husband Jeffrey Mead as well as grandchildren Jonathon and Alyssa Mead, step son Sean Ryan and step daughter Misty Ryan.Dona was born on Feb. 2, 1953 into a family that included her brother, Pete Dominey. While she may never have been rich in money, she was so with the love of and for her children, grandchildren and her husband, the compassionate and loving Eddy Ryan.



Dona raised her children in a house filled with love and laughter, attending every sporting event and dance recital and they never knew how little money there was, for no one was ever left wanting. There was always food on the table and love and laughter in the air.



Dona stood up for her children, even when they might have been in the wrong. She expressed her love through these acts and many others. Dona had her personal way of expressing her love of those around her, and while subtle at times, the love and compassion was always present.



She will be missed by everyone who was blessed to have met her, and most by a family that will never forget and always love her.



In lieu of flowers, Dona would ask that you always end each phone call with an "I love you", because you never know when that will be the final words you hear spoken, so reach out to those around you and don't let your love for them be silent, that is how best to honor the life of Dona Lee Ryan.



"Truly, truly, I say to you, whoever hears my word and believes him who sent me has eternal life. He does not come into judgment but has passed from death to life." - John 5:24



